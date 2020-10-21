Early voting numbers far exceeding 2016

ROCKINGHAM — There was a 145% increase in the amount of people who voted on the first day of the early voting this year compared to in 2016, according to the Richmond County Board of Elections.

In 2016, 913 people voted on the first day of early voting, and 2,244 voted on the first day this year, which was Thursday. As of Tuesday evening, 6,966 people have voted early. Those votes broke down as follows:

• 3,590 Democrats out of 13,860 total registered Democrats in the county

• 1,723 Republicans out of 6,727 total registered

• 1,640 unaffiliated out of 8,377 total registered

• 9 Libertarians out of 104 total registered

• 3 Constitution out of 27 total registered

• 1 for Green Party out of 9 total registered

So far, 2,565 have applied to vote by mail, and 1,263 of those have been approved and counted, according to Elections Director Connie Kelly. There are 29,104 registered voters in Richmond County.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 31. The Richmond County Board of Elections approved this year’s early voting sites in July. Those are the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, the Browder Park gym located at 1311 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham, First Presbyterian Church located at 200 Rice St. in Hamlet and First United Methodist Church located at 2281 N. Main St. in Ellerbe.

The Cooperative Extension office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The other sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

These other sites will also open at the following times:

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24

Visit www.richmondnc.com/178/board-of-elections for information on how to request an absentee ballot, look up your polling place, view sample ballots, verify your voter registration information and find Board of Elections meeting schedules.

A request form for an absentee ballot by mail must be received by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020. Call the Board of Elections at 910-997-8253 or go to their office at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham for inquiries about voting.

