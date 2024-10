Janice McMillian, of gospel singing group Next Chapter, holds a note during a performance to raise money for the family of Ricky Jacobs at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Saturday evening.

Next Chapter, a gospel singing group from Laurinburg, performs during the fundraiser to raise money for the late Ricky Jacobs at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Saturday evening.

Jacobs

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Janice McMillian, of gospel singing group Next Chapter, holds a note during a performance to raise money for the family of Ricky Jacobs at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Saturday evening.