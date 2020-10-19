Rockingham man facing drug and firearms charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with multiple felonies relating to drugs and weapons.

Cadara Antwan Armstrong, 34, of Osborne Road, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of heroin.

On Oct. 7, Armstrong allegedly possessed a Taurus 9mm handgun, while having been previously convicted of felony second degree murder in 2012 in Richmond County Superior Court, according to court documents.

He also allegedly possessed heroin, court documents indicated.

Armstrong was arrested Oct. 7 and was being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for all the charges. He was released on bail Oct. 9. After his case was continued by the defense in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 15, he is next set to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Armstrong served two years and nine months in prison for his second degree murder conviction from 2012. He also has past convictions for felony possession of a firearm by a felon in 2016 in Richmond County and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated from 2017 in Montgomery County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

