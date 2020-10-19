VIDEO: Church hosts gospel sing fundraiser for the late Ricky Jacobs

Some of those in attendance listened and watched the performances from their car to maintain social distancing. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church held a gospel singing fundraiser Saturday night to help raise money for the family of the late Ricky Jacobs, who passed away Oct. 3 after battling COVID-19.

Gospel singing groups Next Chapter, of Laurinburg, The Bobby Deal Family, of Lumberton, and Second Chance Ministries, of Cheraw, South Carolina, all performed in the church’s outdoor singing shelter throughout the evening.

Some of those in attendance listened and watched the performances from their car to maintain social distancing.

To see more videos, support the Richmond County Daily Journal and subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.