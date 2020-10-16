Schools’ cohort graduation rates improve

HAMLET — All three Richmond County High Schools saw their 2019-20 four-year cohort graduation rates improve over the previous year, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s annual accountability reports — which were substantially scaled back this year because of the federal waiver of all state testing that is usually included in the reports.

The cohort graduation rate is the percentage of students in a group who earned a high school diploma within a four-year time frame. So this year’s cohort started high school in 2016-17 and graduated in 2019-20 or earlier.

Collectively, the three high schools — Richmond Senior High, Richmond Early College High School and Ashley Chapel Educational Center — recorded an 84.1% cohort graduation rate. That’s an improvement over the previous cohort’s graduation rate (80.9%), and it’s 3 1/2 percentage points off the state average (87.6%).

Individually, Richmond Senior High recorded an 83.8% graduation rate, an improvement of just under three percentage points compared to the previous cohort. Richmond Early College recorded a 100% graduation rate. Ashley Chapel’s graduation rate was 57%, an improvement of eight percentage points from last year.

“We are very proud of the increase in our high school graduation rate and I want to congratulate the students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators and support staff for this outstanding achievement,” Superintendent Jeff Maples said in a statement. “The diligent work from those who provided the opportunities for students who needed some extra help, developing those strong personal relationships and tracking students to make sure they did not get behind. I think it really comes down to looking at each individual student and making sure we know what they need and putting great people around them to give them support and resources they need to be successful.”

In a press release, the school system noted that accountability reports are typically used in the DPI’s process of calculating school performance grades. Because of school closures and the testing waivers for the 2019-20 school year, those performance grades will not be calculated this year.

