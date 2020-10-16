Humane Society says ‘enough is enough’ on split with Animal Shelter

ROCKINGHAM — The Humane Society of Richmond County on Friday released what it said is its final statement in regard to its recent withdrawal from the Richmond County Animal Shelter.

Titled “Enough is Enough,” the statement responds to county officials’ claims that they were “surprised” by the Humane Society’s decision to split from the Shelter.

“The word ‘surprised’ was used to define our decision,” the statement reads in part. “Surprise – an unexpected or astonishing event, fact or thing; a feeling of mild astonishment or shock caused by something unexpected as defined by the New Oxford American Dictionary.

“The word ‘surprised’ should never have been used to describe our decision after countless emails, phone calls and face-to-face meetings have occurred to express our concerns about the shelter and shelter decisions,” the statement continues.

The Humane Society announced its split from the Animal Shelter in a Facebook post on Sept. 26, saying that their presence at the shelter “has been neglected and taken advantage of for way too long,” and that the process of entering the shelter to take photos and videos of animals available for adoption had “become a more coordinated process than entering a prison.”

Days later, Richmond County IT Director Jimmy Quick and County Manager Bryan Land released a joint statement in response to the Humane Society’s announcement. Included with their statement was a chain of emails between Quick and Humane Society board member Brandy Alfredson, with Shelter Director Bonnie Wilde and shelter employee Michael Miller also included on the thread.

In that thread, which began on Sept. 15, Alfredson — with Quick carbon-copied on the message — asked Land where the Humane Society stood with the Shelter, noting that Humane Society volunteers had visited the Shelter earlier that day and took pictures of two dogs. Alfredson wrote that the volunteers weren’t allowed inside the facility and were told that no new dogs were there.

Quick responded with a lengthy email in which he said Miller had been tabbed as the Humane Society’s “first point of contact” within the shelter, and he requested that the Humane Society volunteers email Miller directly to coordinate their visits from that point forward.

“In all cases, we are asking for you to have a clear approval, by email, from (Miller) so everyone is in agreement that your visit can be accommodated,” Quick wrote. “In your requests, please clearly state every task you would like to accomplish while at the shelter. This will give Michael a chance to address issues prior to your visit and share information that may be relevant to your visit.”

Quick added that “we do not want to prohibit ‘drop-in’ visits when they will help the animals in the shelter. However, we cannot guarantee the same level of service that we are committing to when you follow the (aforementioned) process.”

The Humane Society’s statement on Friday included the group’s stance on that process.

“After all, one would never think that a rescue group would have to schedule a time to come in and help find better housing for our animals, right? One would never think that the problem lied within our group if other animal rescues and/or rescuers had the same issues, right?

“So after years of trying, the end has come for a tired group of unpaid volunteers — most of which have full-time jobs. The county animals need our help – they need your help. But until changes are made that are in the best interest of the animals in need, enough is enough!”

