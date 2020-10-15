Voters take to the polls, social distanced and sanitized

Residents stand in line for early voting outside the Richmond County Cooperative Extension building Thursday morning. One voter said Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Voters fill out their ballots at the Browder Park early voting site on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Thursday was the first day of early voting, and the polls saw a steady stream of residents taking advantage of the opportunity to make their voices heard.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 31. The Richmond County Board of Elections approved this year’s early voting sites in July. Those are the Richmond County Cooperative Extension office at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, the Browder Park gym located at 1311 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham, First Presbyterian Church located at 200 Rice St. in Hamlet and First United Methodist Church located at 2281 N. Main St. in Ellerbe.

The Cooperative Extension office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The other sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

These other sites will also open at the following times:

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24

Wait times at the Cooperative Extension reached about 30 minutes around lunch time, with voters in line down the sidewalk, but at other times the wait was only about 10 minutes. In between voters using each poll station, a poll worker would come and clean the station thoroughly. Michael Griffin, who was tasked with cleaning the stations at Browder Park, said that as of lunch time, when they had had about 300 voters, the line had not been held up due to cleaning.

Madie Ash, of Rockingham, voted early Thursday morning at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension building. She said the voting process went smoothly and she was only in line for about 10 minutes, adding that she was “proud to be a part of change.” She added that she felt confident about her ballot because when it was deposited into the system it came up on the computer that it had been received and accepted.

A poll worker at the site said the average wait time during the morning was about 10-20 minutes maximum.

Frank Jordan, an Iraq war veteran who now works for FirstHealth, said he’s been engaged with politics since the early 1980’s and has always voted early. A registered Republican, Jordan lamented the loss of days when politicians could find common understanding and were moderate, saying that in the last four years the discourse has become one of “super hate.”

Jordan said he wants both sides to “stop saying things that aren’t true,” but he knows “a politician is a politician — they’ll be your friend and then stab you in the back.”

A supporter of Obama in 2008, calling him a “great change,” Jordan now sees Democrats as pushing the issue of race too far.

For Dwight Thompson, voting in person was a priority because of his fears that mail-in voting is a Democratic plot to subvert the election results. He voted to defeat the “evil Democratic party” and told the Daily Journal that if the Democrats win, people better have an “armory” ready. If Donald Trump wins, Thompson said, things will “keep getting better.”

Thompson added that, “We need to put God back in operation of this country.”

For Henry and Peggy Covington, they voted for Joe Biden because of the issue of healthcare and because they believe “democracy is at stake.”

“(President Donald Trump) doesn’t want to solve these problems,” Henry said.

The Covingtons said they voted early because of the pandemic, which made them concerned for their safety if they were to wait in longer lines on Election Day.

Visit www.richmondnc.com/178/board-of-elections for information on how to request an absentee ballot, look up your polling place, view sample ballots, verify your voter registration information and find Board of Elections meeting schedules.

A request form for an absentee ballot by mail must be received by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020. Call the Board of Elections at 910-997-8253 or go to their office at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham for inquiries about voting.