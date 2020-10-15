School board approves code of conduct for online learning

HAMLET — The student code of conduct for online learning approved last week by the Richmond County Schools Board of Education features protocols for handling 11 different types of student misbehavior — including disrespectful conduct, cell phone use, weapon possession, destruction of school property and other infractions.

The code of conduct also explains how student suspensions will be handled with online learning. A suspended student in a virtual-learning class will still be required to log into their class, but their video feed will be shut off and their microphone will be muted. The suspended student will still be allowed to use the online learning platform’s chat function to speak with their teacher, but they won’t be allowed to communicate with the rest of the class unless directed to do so by the instructor.

“The teacher will check periodically to ascertain the student is remaining in class,” the code of conduct document reads. “In some cases, where the student’s presence in the online classroom is disruptive, the principal has the authority to require the student to view recorded online lessons and complete assignments based on the recorded online class.”

Suspensions of at least one day are common among the 11 categories described it the code of conduct. Parent-teacher conferences are part of the protocol for the first offense under any of the 11 categories. School board member Daryl Mason noted at a recent work session that those conferences are necessary for any first infraction, given that working parents aren’t always able to monitor their children’s virtual schoolwork.

Under the category “use and/or possession of tobacco products, lighters or e-cigarettes,” for example, the punishment for a first offense is a one-day suspension from the virtual class and a parent-teacher conference. The second infraction under that same category results in another suspension of up to three days, with the student viewing recorded lessons and completing assignments away from the class. The third infraction results in a suspension of up to five days.

Some consequences detailed in the code of conduct are more severe depending on the nature of the infraction. Under the category “possession of a weapon or weapon facsimile,” the first offense results in a suspension of three to five days with the student viewing recorded lessons, a parent-teacher conference and possible charges and/or a referral to the Department of Social Services. The next two offenses could mean charges or a DSS referral as well, with the second offense carrying a five-day suspension and the third offense carrying a 10-day suspension.

“As always, the principal maintains the authority to increase the consequence based on circumstances and professional judgment,” the document reads.

The complete list of categories covered by the code of conduct is as follows: violation of internet use policy; disrespect or defiance to school employees; use and/or possession of tobacco products, lighters or e-cigarettes; use of cell phone or other potentially distracting devices while in online learning; possession of a weapon or weapon facsimile; possession of a controlled substance; abusive or obscene language and gestures, or indecent exposure; sexual harassment and/or inappropriate sexual behavior; threats to staff; vandalism or destruction of school property; and wearing or displaying items that cause a disruption, such as gang-related apparel, nudity or pornographic images, or drugs an alcohol.

