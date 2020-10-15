VIDEO: Early voting for general election underway

ROCKINGHAM — Early voting for the general election began Thursday in Richmond County and throughout North Carolina.

Early voting will continue every day at four locations in the county, the Richmond County Cooperative Extension, Browder Park gymnasium, First United Methodist Church in Ellerbe and First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet, until Oct. 31, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

