Applications for COVID-19 grant due Thursday

RALEIGH — Thursday is the last day families can apply for the $335 Extra Credit Grants provided by the Coronavirus Relief Act that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law in September. The grants will help families with qualifying children pay for remote learning and childcare costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not all taxpayers need to apply in order to receive some of the grant money.

“While taxpayers who reported at least one qualifying child (age 16 or younger) on their 2019 state individual income tax return will receive the payment automatically,” an N.C. Department of Revenue press release reads, “some North Carolinians who were not required to file a return are still eligible, but must apply by (Thursday) in order to receive the grant.”

Each eligible individual will receive $335, even if that person has two or more qualifying children. Grant applications are available online at ncdor.gov/extracredit.

Individuals who have filed their 2019 state return (or file by Oct. 15) and report a qualifying child on their return do not need to take any action to receive the grant, according to the DOR. But some taxpayers who did file their returns might not be eligible for the automatic payment due to a tax preparation software error external to the DOR. Taxpayers are required by law to list at least one qualifying child on line 10a of their 2019 tax return in order to receive the automatic payment, but the error apparently caused a “0” to be reported on line 10a for some eligible families.

The DOR said last month that it is “investigating the issue further” and working to identify which tax preparation software providers were affected by the error.

“Those affected taxpayers may file an amended state return by Oct. 15, 2020 and list a qualifying child to automatically receive the payment,” the release reads. “The NCDOR advises all taxpayers to review line 10a of Form D-400 of their 2019 tax return as filed to determine if they will receive the grant automatically, particularly if they used a paid tax preparer.”

The grant money will be distributed “as soon as possible,” the DOR says, but no later than Dec. 15.

