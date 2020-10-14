Two men facing felony larceny charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued larceny charges against two men.

Christian Seth Parker, 20, of Aleo 7th Avenue, and Cortez Cornell Faulkner, 31, of Wingate, are both charged with two counts each of felony larceny.

On Oct. 6, the pair allegedly stole a yellow and black Poulan Pro 34-inch zero-turn lawn mower, valued at $3,500, and a 5-by-10 homemade trailer with an expandable metal floor with holes, valued at $1,500, according to court documents.

Both Parker and Faulkner were arrested Oct. 6 and are being held at the Union County Detention Center on behalf of the Richmond County Jail. Parker is being held under a $20,000 secured bond, while Faulkner is being held under a $15,000 secured bond. They are both scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 22.

Parker also has several pending felony and misdemeanor charges for other incidents. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny from May, for which he will appear in court on Nov. 19; misdemeanor larceny from February, for which he will appear in court on Nov. 6; and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property from May, for which he will appear in court on Nov. 19.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Parker has no past convictions in the state. Faulkner has past convictions for felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods from 2016 in Union County and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in 2018 in Anson County, for which he served one year and two months in prison.

