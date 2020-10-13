County sees increase in animal-vehicle crashes

The amount of animal-vehicle collisions in Richmond County grew from 134 in 2018 to 158 in 2019, the county’s highest total since 158 crashes were reported in 2015.

Richmond’s 2019 total (158) was the 52nd-highest mark among North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to data provided by the state Department of Transportation. The county recorded 418 animal-vehicle crashes between 2017 and 2019, the state’s 54th-highest total in that time frame. Those 418 collisions resulted in 43 total injuries and $1,147,000 in damage.

Of those 43 injuries, one was classified as an “A” injury (disabling injuries, such as broken bones, loss of consciousness or loss of massive amounts of blood), five were labeled as “B” injuries (obvious non-disabling injuries such as bruising, swelling, limping or soreness), and three were labeled as “C” injuries (non-visible injuries, where the individuals complained of pain or had been momentarily unconscious). Those categories are based on the KABCO injury classification scale.

Statewide, the amount of animal-vehicle crashes increased by more than 2,300 between 2018 and 2019.

“The increase can be attributed in part to North Carolina’s continual population growth, with more drivers on the road and more development,” a DOT press release reads. “That pushes animals — primarily deer, which account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes — into more opportunities for a dangerous encounter with vehicles.”

Animal-vehicle crashes are particularly likely over the next three months, according to the DOT.

“November and December account for half of the annual total over the past three years,” the release reads. “Deer are more present on the roadways throughout the fall and into early winter due to the hunting and mating seasons.”

