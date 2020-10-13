Rockingham police officer Hooks receives Medal of Valor

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly pins the Medal of Valor onto James Hooks’ police uniform during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly delivers a short speech before presenting a Medal of Valor to James Hooks.

ROCKINGHAM — In recognition of the “bravery and courage” he displayed while apprehending an armed suspect in July, James Hooks of the Rockingham Police Department received a Medal of Valor during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

On July 2, following a standoff in which law enforcement employed their de-escalation techniques to calm down an armed suspect who was aiming his firearm at police officers, Hooks charged the suspect and tackled him. The suspect, Reginald Deon Wall, fired an errant shot in the process, which missed Hooks.

“I was proud to be able to serve my community in an event that could have resulted in a much worse outcome,” Hooks said in a statement. “It is an honor to receive an award for my efforts but just knowing that my actions and the actions of the other officers involved may have saved one or more lives is award enough.”

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly presented Hooks with the award. Kelly said Hooks’ actions “very well saved the life of (Wall), and quite possibly the lives of the other officers that were involved.”

Several members of City Council commended Hooks for how he handled the confrontation with the armed suspect. Mayor Steve Morris said that, in roughly 20 years on City Council, he’d never before seen someone receive a Medal of Valor.

“It’s truly rare that someone has the bravery and courage that you do,” Morris told Hooks.

“It’s so frustrating to continue to see law enforcement get condemned and beat up in the media,” Councilman Bennett Deane said. “And you don’t hear about situations like Officer Hooks’ in the media — someone who risked his life, not just for himself or the other officers involved, but also for the assailant. You saved his life.

“It would’ve been really easy not to use the strength that you used, and the training and the duress that you had under that difficult situation, and (you could’ve) pulled the trigger and eliminated him,” Deane continued. “And then we would probably be on the news for all the wrong reasons again, when that might’ve been the easy way out of this situation.”

Anne Edwards asked Hooks how he felt when he confronted the suspect.

“It’s just like they say, the training kicks in,” Hooks responded.

In other business, Morris introduced two proclamations — one declaring October as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and another declaring Oct. 11, 2020 as Shirley S. Fuller Day. Fuller, who in 2003 became the first female to serve on the Rockingham City Council, died on Oct. 1. Fuller had a 41-year career in education, serving as an administrator and teacher at many schools in North Carolina and South Carolina, and she also taught overseas in Germany. Fuller served on a long list of local boards in addition to City Council — including the Department of Social Services Board of Directors, Rockingham Recreation Foundation Board of Directors, Richmond Christian Counseling Center Board of Directors, Leak Street Community Center Board of Directors, FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and several others.

City Manager Monty Crump said Rockingham is finishing its annual audit. He also noted how several seasonal events such as Trunk or Treat and Christmas tree lightings have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“So I encourage us to continue to be mindful and watchful,” Crump said. “Be safe, wear your mask, and let’s try to slow the spread until we can get a vaccination for it.”

