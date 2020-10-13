Hamlet cancels Christmas parade, questions county’s rezoning decision

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has cancelled its annual Christmas parade due to COVID-19 concerns, and other holiday events will likely look much different than in years past.

Each year, Hamlet holds three major events for Christmas: the parade, “Old Fashioned Christmas” and the Christmas tree lighting at City Hall. The city already cut its annual contribution to the “Old Fashioned Christmas” event, making that more difficult to put on, and council agreed that while people won’t be able to gather for the tree lighting like they normally would, they need to come up with a way to make it an event for the community.

“(The tree lighting) really, to me, is one of the most special things we do at Christmas time — so many people enjoy it,” said Councilwoman Abbie Covington. “I can give up the parade but the tree lighting — that’s harder.”

City Manager Matthew Christian said he would look into other ways the ceremony could be held to keep people safe but also maintain the excitement, such as a livestream of the tree lighting.

“We’re forced to think outside the box daily with this thing (COVID-19),” Christian said. “We may not be able to gather but we can still engage people.”

Halloween was a separate issue. Christian noted that, since the city doesn’t hold any formal Halloween events, it doesn’t have much power to stop festivities beyond the social distancing guidelines that are already in place. The council noted the high traffic for the “Hylan Horror” on Hylan Avenue, which turns the street into shoulder-to-shoulder ghouls and goblins on Halloween night — though one of the major decorators on the street is sitting this year out — as a health risk due to the pandemic.

“I think the message would be the message we have every day which is: if you’re going to go out and do things do so responsibly with the guidelines in mind of preventing the spread of COVID-19 .but also consider your neighbors and that some folks, if their lights are off, don’t go knocking on their door,” Christian said. “I would say if you’re going to go out, act responsibly, follow the guidelines — and if you’re not, that’s your choice.”

Christian said that, with the consensus of council, that he would do more to inform people and enforce COVID-19 restrictions when necessary leading up to and on Halloween night.

Mayor Bill Bayless said in the meeting that he had been contacted by International Tie Disposal about a potential biochar facility being built on Marks Creek Church Road, which is outside of Hamlet’s extraterritorial jurisdiction but within their fire district and just a mile from their water source.

International Tie Disposal, an LLC based in Weddington, North Carolina, submitted an application for a synthetic minor construction permit on Sept. 15 that would authorize the development of a biochar production site at 174 Marks Creek Church Road, which is the same parcel that the county rezoned to Heavy Industrial last week, following a request from CSX.

This application has not yet been approved by the North Carolina Department of Air Quality.

Bayless and other council members expressed dismay that, in addition to the risk of the company emitting toxic chemicals into the air, the city was not made aware — by the county or CSX — that this business was considering coming to the area and that the property they would be moving onto was being considered for rezoning.

Bayless said, “The county never said a word” about the rezoning or new industry coming in, to which Covington quipped: “Typical,” drawing chuckles from the mayor and others.

The Hamlet site of International Tie Disposal would receive untreated lumber and creosote-treated railroad ties by rail or truck, shred this down and load it into 426 kilns, 160 of which will be operational every day, according to a permit application obtained by the Daily Journal.

Covington said that, in her research, she could find no other companies that made biochar out of creosote-treated wood. The company that International Tie Disposal lists as its model, Covington said, are biochar companies that don’t dispose of creosote-treated wood, but rather dead wood found in the forest which produces “negligible” environmental concerns.

“I looked everywhere I could and I could not find another single company … that burns creosote timbers,” Covington said. “They all burn old, dead wood or untreated wood. I hear all the time: ‘Don’t burn treated wood’ because of what it puts into the atmosphere.”

The LLC filed articles of organization in Ohio on Nov. 21, 2019, and includes Andrew Basil Polivka as its registered agent. Polivka founded the rail infrastructure company Polivka International, which counts CSX as a client. In December 2014, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported that CSX had hired the North Carolina-based Polivka International to complete a $50 million intermodal rail terminal project in Pittsburgh.

“It’s no secret that a company like that chose a rural area, an economically depressed part of the state, with a county with a bunch of budget issues, to move that here,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.”

Christian said he will inquire about more information about the company, the rezoning, and why the city was not made aware of this being considered.

In other business, council approved the rezoning of 103 and 105 Gin Mill Road, parcel ID #748120817164. Carroll and Cynda Blakely requested the property be rezoned from B-3 (Neighborhood Business) to Residential 6.

