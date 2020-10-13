2nd Chance Ministries to play ‘Car-cert’ at the Cole

HAMLET – Southern Christian touring group 2nd Chance Ministries will be making a stop in Hamlet on Thursday to perform at the “Car-certs” at the Cole. This special evening of music and ministry will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium.

“Behind our name is a description of our journey, as well as how we should look at our lives through Jesus Christ. We know as Christians God gives us a second chance at life as well as eternal life through His son, Jesus Christ,” said Randy Stubbs, who handles bookings and promotions for the group. “Each of us has our own story of how God has given us a second chance to fulfill the call of ministry. This ministry is not only to uplift but to bring Jesus to the hurting.”

Based out of South Carolina, the group includes cousins Ricky and Gabe Malloy and Brandon Gainey. All come from families with a long history in music ministry.

“We have over 30 years of experience in singing and traveling for the Lord. We truly believe that God has put this ministry back on the road with a message that God can and will change your life, no matter where you are or where you have been. He wants to be your savior,” said Stubbs.

The group has traveled to venues all over the lower Southern states and up to West Virginia, opening for national acts such as Jason Crabb, Karen Peck and New River, The Perrys and The LeFevre Quartet. They have also sung at the Dollywood Harvest Festival. No matter the size of the venue, however, the group brings the same energy and love for the ministry of singing Christian music.

“Car”certs is an outdoor concert series held in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet Campus of Richmond Community College. People “drive in” for the show and remain in their cars while watching the performers on a stage set up in front of the Cole. At the gate, vehicle owners are provided with the FM station to tune in on their car radios to hear the band, but the parking lot is designed so everyone can see the band and the action.

“So far we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback about these outdoor performances,” said Cole Director Joey Bennett. “We look forward to another great performance on Thursday from 2nd Chance Ministries.”

Mobile food vendors Smokin’ Ain’t Eazy and Twisted Treats will be selling refreshments during the concert. Social distancing while standing in line for the food trucks will be enforced.

Cost for the 2nd Chance Ministries concert is $10 per vehicle. Half of the proceeds will go to the touring group. Cash will be the only accepted payment type.

This is the fourth act of the “Car”certs at the Cole series. The remaining shows include bluegrass band The Axe Handlers on Friday, Oct. 23; and 80s throwback band Cassette Rewind (with Richmond County native Brandon Kirkley) on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Cole Auditorium is located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Parking lot attendants will be directing cars to appropriate parking spots. No alcohol is permitted.

For information, call the Cole Auditorium Box Office at (910) 410-1691 or visit www.richmondcc.edu/carcertsatthecole.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.