Town hasn’t filed audit with state in 4 years

Must comply with a request from state by Nov. 10

“We never like it to get to this point, but we have to have an accurate accounting of the taxes they collect.” — State Treasurer Dale Folwell

EAST LAURINBURG — This small Scotland County town of about 300 is one of three in the state to find itself in hot water with the state treasurer’s office for not filing its annual audits.

In the case of East Laurinburg, the state has not received an audit for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Nor does the state even know who is serving as the town’s financial officer.

Numerous telephone calls to the town hall in East Laurinburg for this story went unanswered.

According to information from State Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office, the NC Local Government Commission voted to issue a notice of warning to the town of East Laurinburg.

“A notice of warning is issued to alert a local government entity that failure to address financial concerns ultimately could result in the state assuming control of its financial affairs,” stated Dan E. Way, communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, in an email.

That notice of warning was dated Oct 6, which gives the town a deadline for response of Nov. 10.

“We are compelling (the town) do do some things,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell. “We never like it to get to this point, but we have to have an accurate accounting of the taxes they collect.

“We are working with the senator, representative, NC League and UNC School of Government,” he added. “These regulations are applied evenly for a reason.”

Folwell said the Local Government Commission was formed when Asheville declared bankruptcy during the Great Depression. Since then, five other towns have been taken over by the state.

“I want to make this very clear: We don’t want to take anyone over,” Folwell said.

He also said there are currently almost 200 entities on the “Unit Assistance List.”

“We’re not in the business of NO, we are in the business of KNOW,” he said.

If East Laurinburg officials don’t comply with the state by Nov. 10, then Folwell said he will have no option but to step in.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.