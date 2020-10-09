September birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

September 1, 2020

Kierra Wade and Wayne Johnson, II, Rockingham, a son, Julian Kyzer Johnson

September 6, 2020

Christopher and Jessica Chappell, Hamlet, a son, Hudson Eli Chappell

September 6, 2020

Lata’Raven Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Mi’Anan J. Smith

September 8, 2020

Taylor Dawn Graves and Donald Ray Morgan, Jr., Hamlet, a son, Graves Fischer Morgan

September 16, 2020

William Aaron Keith Smith and Gabrielle Josephine Taunton, Hamlet, a son, Wyatt Abel Keith Smith

September 17, 2020

Marcus and Krystle Spencer, Hamlet, a daughter, De’simone Wyvette Payzlee Spencer

September 29, 2020

Brenda Suzanne Campbell and Caleb Jordan Ledwell, Hamlet, a son, Alec Christopher Ledwell

September 30, 2020

Cameron Boyd Jacobs and Caressa Kinlaw Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, River Thomas Jacobs

