September birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
September 1, 2020
Kierra Wade and Wayne Johnson, II, Rockingham, a son, Julian Kyzer Johnson
September 6, 2020
Christopher and Jessica Chappell, Hamlet, a son, Hudson Eli Chappell
September 6, 2020
Lata’Raven Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Mi’Anan J. Smith
September 8, 2020
Taylor Dawn Graves and Donald Ray Morgan, Jr., Hamlet, a son, Graves Fischer Morgan
September 16, 2020
William Aaron Keith Smith and Gabrielle Josephine Taunton, Hamlet, a son, Wyatt Abel Keith Smith
September 17, 2020
Marcus and Krystle Spencer, Hamlet, a daughter, De’simone Wyvette Payzlee Spencer
September 29, 2020
Brenda Suzanne Campbell and Caleb Jordan Ledwell, Hamlet, a son, Alec Christopher Ledwell
September 30, 2020
Cameron Boyd Jacobs and Caressa Kinlaw Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, River Thomas Jacobs
