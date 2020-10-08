Four arrested on dozens of felony drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged four individuals with with a slew of drug-related felony offenses after executing a search warrant at a local motel on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation involving a series of controlled purchases of drugs through confidential informants from this group of individuals prior to the arrests. Investigators seized firearms and several forms of illegal drugs following a search.

One of those arrested, Quorum Adonis Blyther, 30, of Entwistle Road in Rockingham, had been identified as a suspect in three robberies of convenience stores that took place at the end of September. Darius Shrikee Toomer was arrested this week and charged in connection to those robberies.

On Sept. 16, Blyther allegedly robbed $2,753.26 from Duncan’s Food Store with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at two store employees, according to court documents.

On Sept. 20, he allegedly robbed $64.72 from Alco #15 with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at three store employees, court documents indicated.

On Sept. 21, he allegedly robbed $300 from Hoffman Mini Mart with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at two store employees, kidnapping one of them, according to warrants.

The others charged are Zakane Latez Jennings, 25, of Lewis Circle in Rockingham, Amanda Renee Braddock, 27, of Old Cheraw Highway in Rockingham, and Jonathan Lindsey Brown, Jr., 32, of U.S. 1 North in Hoffman.

Blyther and Jennings each face three felony counts of possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blyther is additionally charged with three felony counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jennings is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braddock and Brown are each charged with seven felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The secured bond amounts are as follows:

• Jennings — $110,000, with first court date scheduled for Oct. 22

• Blyther — $775,000, ($750,000 of which is for the three felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon charges) with first court date scheduled for Oct. 15

• Braddock — $300,000, with first court date scheduled for Oct. 22

• Brown — $625,000, with first court date scheduled for Oct. 22

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Blyther and Jennings have no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Braddock has past convictions for felony larceny and felony obstruction of justice from 2016 in Kentucky, for which she was sentenced to about five years probation. Brown has past convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon from 2019 in Richmond County for which he served five months in prison, and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony possession of a firearm by a felon from 2017 in Richmond County for which he served about a year in prison.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.