Scotland leaders talk future of elementary school

LAURINBURG — The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School building is now empty after merging with South Scotland Elementary. But what to do with the building now has been up for debate.

During its meeting Monday night, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed what the future of the building may be.

“I don’t want to hold the school system up from moving forward,” said Carol McCall, Scotland County commissioner. “If they have possibilities of third parties being interested, we need to make a decision to allow them to move forward.”

The board voted to allow the school system to receive bids from third parties after McCall made the motion and county commissioner Betty Gholston seconded it.

“I want to try to make the motion clear, as to let those third parties know that we aren’t saying we won’t consider participating or co-inhabiting the building at some point if asked,” said McCall. “We just want to be able to let the school system proceed with other options that are available.”

Social media policy

The board also discussed a policy change that has come into question after two commissioners posted on their Facebook page about topics that were viewed by some as racial or offensive.

“I think that we should go back and reword this policy again,” said Tim Ivey, county commissioner. “The wording is too broad, someone could take this policy and weaponize it politically, not that they would, but they could.”

The board voted unanimously to accept the resolution that was presented and take time to review the actual policy.

“I’d like to make the motion to accept the resolution,” said Bob Davis, board chair. “We will have our attorney read over the eight pages in this policy and give us his recommendations.”

Community center

Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager, presenting the board with an update on the Laurel Hill Community Center.

“Oakley Collier Architects will begin work to prepare a site plan and a building footprint for the board to review in the November meeting,” said Patterson. “We are hoping the groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2021.“

