Hamlet man facing charges related to domestic violence

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued charges against a Hamlet man stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in July.

Dillon Jayce Welch, 27, of Gordon Lane, is charged with one felony count of common law robbery and one misdemeanor count of assault on female.

On July 29, Welch allegedly hit a female victim in the face with his fist and stole the victim’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB with a pink Otterbox, valued at $1,030, according to court documents.

He was arrested Sept. 28, and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond for the charges. He appeared in Richmond County District Court Monday, and his case was continued by the defense until Nov. 9.

Should he make bail, court documents indicate Welch cannot have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, possess any firearms and harass or be around the alleged victim. He also must comply with any domestic violence protective order in effect.

Welch is also facing a failure to appear on a felony charge, which he is being held under a $10,000 secured bond, and a parole violation.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that he has past convictions for felony habitual breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering vehicles in 2018 and 2019 in Richmond County, for which he served 11 and eight months in prison, respectively.

He was also convicted of felony breaking and entering, felony possession of burglary tools and larceny after breaking and entering in Scotland County in 2012, for which he served seven months in prison.

