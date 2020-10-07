Hoffman continues progress on sewer project

HOFFMAN — The Hoffman Town Council unanimously adopted three policies related to phase two of their sewer project Monday night in accordance with requirements of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The adopted policies include a language access policy plan to improve access for people with limited English proficiency, a fair housing complaint procedure that outlines how fair housing complaints will be received by the town and a Section 504 grievance procedure allowing for people to file grievances related to the CDBG program, according to David Honeycutt, a project manager for McGill Associates, the company overseeing the construction of the Hoffman sewer system.

These policy adoptions come after the board adopted several other policies at the September 14 meeting, including a procurement procedure: a code of conduct policy, an anti-displacement and relocation plan and an equal opportunity policy and plan. These policies are required to be adopted in order for municipalities to be eligible for CDBG funding.

Honeycutt also provided the council with an update on the status of phase two of the sewer construction project.

“We submitted a grant review to the state, so that’s under their review at this time,” Honeycutt said. “We are working on the environmental review that needs to go out to state and federal agencies that need to look at our environmental maps, so we’re working on getting that document assembled and hoping to stay ahead of the CDBG deadlines for this stage of the project.”

Honeycutt added that the first 30-35 homes that were connected to the sewer system are now under contract to be billed through Richmond County Water for their service.

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly asked about applying for additional money from the CDBG program to connect some of the more isolated homes. However, Honeycutt said they can only apply for a maximum of $2 million over a three-year period from the CDBG program and, so far, they’ve applied for $1.35 million. He added that he thinks that would cost more than the $650,000 that they have remaining to apply for.

At their August meeting, the board tabled a motion regarding the status of the Christmas party. On Monday the board confirmed the cancellation of the community Christmas event and the fall festival due to lack of funding and COVID-19 restrictions.

Commissioner Rory Jones asked about ways to possibly offset some of the costs of the Christmas party. Town Clerk Maggie Bethea said the average cost for the party has been about $1,000 the past couple of years.

“Revenues are down and will be down for the foreseeable future,” said Finance Officer Minnie Myers.

During the Sept. 14 meeting, Hoffman resident Sylvia Silverberg said she would donate 3.6 acres of land to the town as long as the family cemetery on the property would be protected and kept clean. The board voted 3-to-1 to accept the property with the attached caveat.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.