VIDEO: Residents worried about possible CSX rezoning

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to approve CSX Transportation’s request to rezone 167 acres of property in Marks Creek to Heavy Industrial Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

To listen in on the meeting Thursday morning, call 1-415-655-0001 and use access code 172-848-0827. Those interested can comment and ask questions of the county by sending them to County Clerk Dena Cook at [email protected]

