VIDEO: Residents worried about possible CSX rezoning

October 7, 2020 Daily Journal News 0
Gavin Stone News Editor

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will consider the rezoning of a parcel on either side of Marks Creek Church Road from Rural Residential/Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial. Photo courtesy of Richmond County GIS

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will consider the rezoning of a parcel on either side of Marks Creek Church Road from Rural Residential/Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial.

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to approve CSX Transportation’s request to rezone 167 acres of property in Marks Creek to Heavy Industrial Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

To listen in on the meeting Thursday morning, call 1-415-655-0001 and use access code 172-848-0827. Those interested can comment and ask questions of the county by sending them to County Clerk Dena Cook at [email protected]

