Health department reports 23rd COVID-related death

ROCKINGHAM — After four reported deaths over the weekend, the Richmond County Health Department is reporting the 23rd Richmond County death related to COVID-19.

According to Health Director Tommy Jarrell, the resident died in a hospital outside of Richmond County.

The twenty-three COVID related deaths in Richmond County have ranged from age 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the twenty-two deaths are as follows: three African American females, five African American males, eight Caucasian females and seven Caucasian males. Twenty-one of the deceased have died in a hospital, two have died at another healthcare facility and one has died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 1

• 60-69: 8

• 70-79: 6

• 80 & up: 7

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.