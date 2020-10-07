Scotland Co. approves new tactical training facility

Gibson McCall Davis

LAURINBURG — The battle is over and Scotland County residents finally have an answer pertaining to the potential construction of a new tactical training facility in the county.

After discussing the text change request during their meeting, county commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the change, with Commissioner Clarence McPhatter being the only one in opposition.

The vote comes after a group of residents protested the new training facility that is to be built in Wagram near the Deercroft Community. The board decided to wait on the vote in its meeting last month in order to look further into the details and attempt to help residents further understand what the facility grounds would be like.

The board also arranged a meeting with DGCI representatives and invited residents to attend in late September. The purpose of the unofficial meeting was to allow residents to meet with DGCI representatives and hear the gunfire as well as ask questions.

“We held the meeting on DGCI property where the facility is intended to be built,” said Bob Davis, chairman of the board. “The only people in attendance were representatives from the county managers’ office, two commissioners, the press and two residents, one opposed to the facility as well as one who was for it.”

Neither of the residents in attendance were from Deercroft.

“I respect the residents of Deercroft having concerns,” said Carol McCall, county commissioner. “At the end of the day I believe the amendment will protect them and that is something they may just have to wait and see once the facility is built.”

Gryphon Group, a combat training facility that, according to McCall, has been in business in Scotland County, has been here 10 to 11 years.

“Before last night’s meeting, I had maps printed that show there are 25 residencies within a mile of Gryphon Group and 150 to 200 residencies within three miles,” said McCall. “We have never received any complaints from these residents about noise issues or anything.

“I really believe the zoning restrictions and text will provide what those residents in opposition were looking to achieve,” continued McCall. “If it doesn’t we will need to know.”

Some of the commissioners say it was a difficult decision for them but, ultimately they believe the right decision was made.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Whit Gibson, county commissioner. “I have received more input from members of the community than with any other topic in the eight years I have been here.

“I really believe we are doing what is best for the county,” continued Gibson. “What everyone needs to understand is DGCI has had the ability to move forward with its project since 2018, no matter what our decision was last night.”

According to Gibson, the decision to not place a conditional use permit in place was also to help further protect the county and do what is best for the residents.

“We didn’t include a conditional use permit because it could cost the county money due to being tied up in judicial litigation over the properties,” said Gibson. “We will however continue to work on the verbiage whereas we can include text that is similar to that of a conditional use permit without a judicial hearing. It would keep it on a legislative level.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be held Nov. 2.

J.J. Melton can be reached at [email protected]