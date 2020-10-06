New charges filed against convenience store robbery suspect

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has filed additional charges against Darius Shrikee Toomer, who is suspected of robbing four convenience stores in recent weeks.

Toomer, 20, of Short Street, now faces charges of three felony counts of discharging a weapon on occupied property, two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

The sheriff’s office also previously charged Toomer with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of second-degree kidnapping, six misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to real property.

On Sept. 16, Toomer allegedly robbed $2,753.26 from Duncan’s Food Store with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at two store employees, according to court documents.

On Sept. 20, he allegedly robbed $64.72 from Alco #15 with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at three store employees, court documents indicated.

Toomer also allegedly damaged the retail store window of Alco #15, according to court documents.

On Sept. 21, he allegedly robbed $300 from Hoffman Mini Mart with a black semi-automatic assault rifle, pointing the weapon at two store employees, kidnapping one of them, according to warrants.

He also allegedly damaged the retail store window of Hoffman Mini Mart, warrants indicated.

Due to a past conviction for felony common law robbery in Nov. 2017 in Moore County, for which he served just under nine months in prison, it is illegal for Toomer to possess the black semi-automatic assault rifle.

He is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond for the charges from the sheriff’s office. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 15.

Warrants for the Rockingham Police Department’s charges were not yet available at press time.

A screenshot of surveillance footage shows a man believed to be Toomer in a black hoodie with white gloves and a face mask apparently pulling the black semi-automatic assault rifle out of his pants. Another screenshot shows him dressed the same, except with a black mask on, aiming the gun at a store clerk.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that he also has a past conviction for larceny in May 2019 in Richmond County, for which he served about a month in prison.

