VIDEO: Funeral held for beloved local pastor

ROCKINGHAM — The funeral service for beloved local pastor Ricky Jacobs was held at Raider Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was limited to about 100 people, consisting mostly of Jacobs’ closest family and friends.

Jacobs passed away Saturday morning at 2:36 a.m., according to Southside Freewill Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

Dozens of cars gathered in the parking lots around the stadium, as others sat in their cars and listened to and followed along to the service over the radio.

Read full obituary here.