County looks to add more industry, COVID-19 relief

CORRECTION: This article previously incorrectly stated that the Richmond County Planning and Zoning Board “proposed” the rezoning of the parcel in question. In fact, CSX Transportation made the request. The article has been updated to reflect this.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider a rezoning and applying for a new Community Development Block Grant.

The board’s monthly meeting will open with the second of two public hearings required before applying for CDBG funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division. The county plans to seek $900,000 in COVID-19 relief which will go towards public service assistance for low and moderate income residents.

“The priority in this category is subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections,” reads a memo from Health Director Tommy Jarrell to the Board. “Richmond County will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by assisting its residents to stay in their homes, safe and social-distanced.”

The funds are also intended to help those who are facing the disconnection of utilities. The memo states that this assistance could include “providing utility payments” to prevent disconnection for those with low and moderate incomes.

Those interested can comment and ask questions of the county by sending them to County Clerk Dena Cook at [email protected] Comments and questions will be accepted until October 7, 2020 by submitting them by email or dropping them off at the Richmond County Administrative Building drive-thru window located at 1401 Fayetteville Road, Rockingham, NC 28379.

CSX Transportation requested that the county rezone a parcel on either side of Marks Creek Church Road from Rural Residential/Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial. The property has a tax value of $193,390 and comprises 167 acres.

Once the public hearing has closed, the Board will hear written comments from the public for an additional 24 hours. They will then reconvene remotely to vote at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

To listen in on the Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, call 1-415-655-0001 and use access code 172-414-6551. To listen in on the special meeting on the vote on the rezoning, call 1-415-655-0001 and use access code 172-848-0827.

