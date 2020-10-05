Fairview Heights Elementary temporarily closed due to COVID-19

HAMLET — Because of a potential cluster of COVID-19 cases, Richmond County Schools announced on Monday afternoon that it would temporarily close Fairview Heights Elementary School at the end of the school day and transition all of the school’s face-to-face classes to remote learning for two weeks.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a cluster is defined as “a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.” In a press release, the school system said Fairview Heights has seven active COVID-19 cases among students and staff that “may be connected.”

Fairview Heights students and staff will return for in-person classes on Oct. 20.

“All students have been instructed on how to access their learning through CANVAS and SEESAW,” the release reads. “If a parent or student has a question about how to access this information, they need to contact their teacher through DOJO or email.”

Fairview Heights families that want their students to receive meals during the closure can call Debbie Blake at 910-997-9841. Meal delivery will begin Wednesday, according to the school system.

The school system has been preparing for any potential COVID-19 related closures by incorporating computers and online learning activities into its face-to-face lesson plans, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith said earlier this year.

According to a spreadsheet updated daily by RCS, the school system has recorded 55 cases to date of COVID-19. Seventeen staff members, 29 students learning remotely, five students taking in-person classes and four central services staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Six staff members at Fairview Heights have tested positive. A the same school, five students taking in-person classes and two students learning remotely have tested positive. Around the rest of the school system, the positive tests have included: one staff member and one in-person student at East Rockingham Elementary; two staff members at L.J. Bell Elementary; one in-person student at Mineral Springs Elementary; one staff member at Monroe Avenue Elementary; and one staff member at West Rockingham Elementary.

All middle school and high school students have been learning remotely this semester, so none of the positive tests for those schools are categorized as in-person. The middle school and high school positive tests have included: one remote-learning student at Cordova Middle School; two staff members and two remote-learning students at Ellerbe Middle; four remote-learning students at Hamlet Middle; one staff member and one remote-learning student at Rockingham Middle; two remote-learning students at Richmond Early College High School; one remote learning student at Ninth Grade Academy; and three staff members and 16 remote-learning students at Richmond Senior High.