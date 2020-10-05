Suspect in string of convenience store robberies arrested

Toomer

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has arrested and charged the man suspected of robbing several local convenience stores in the span of a week in September.

Darius Shrikee Toomer, 20, of Rockingham, is charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of second-degree kidnapping, six misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to real property.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Toomer was arrested at a local motel without incident.

He is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 15.

More charges are expected by the Rockingham Police Department in relation to a robbery that occurred inside city limits, according to the release.

In these robberies, Toomer is alleged to have displayed a long gun. A screenshot of surveillance footage shows a man believed to be Toomer in a black hoodie with white gloves and a face mask apparently pulling this gun out of his pants. Another screenshot shows him dressed the same, except with a black mask on, aiming the gun at a store clerk.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes available.