Suspect in string of convenience store robberies arrested

October 5, 2020 Daily Journal Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Daily Journal Staff
Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office This frame from surveillance video shows the alleged suspect in four armed robberies of convenience stores that have occurred over the last week.

Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

This frame from surveillance video shows the alleged suspect in four armed robberies of convenience stores that have occurred over the last week.

<p>Toomer</p>

Toomer

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has arrested and charged the man suspected of robbing several local convenience stores in the span of a week in September.

Darius Shrikee Toomer, 20, of Rockingham, is charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of second-degree kidnapping, six misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of injury to real property.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Toomer was arrested at a local motel without incident.

He is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 15.

More charges are expected by the Rockingham Police Department in relation to a robbery that occurred inside city limits, according to the release.

In these robberies, Toomer is alleged to have displayed a long gun. A screenshot of surveillance footage shows a man believed to be Toomer in a black hoodie with white gloves and a face mask apparently pulling this gun out of his pants. Another screenshot shows him dressed the same, except with a black mask on, aiming the gun at a store clerk.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes available.