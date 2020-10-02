Law enforcement commission halted by federal judge

Multiple major news outlets have reported that U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ruled that the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice, an 18-member group that includes Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons, must cease operations until certain legal parameters are met. A 45-page ruling from Bates showed that the commission had violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), according to reports from NPR, The Washington Post, Forbes and others.

As reported by the Daily Journal in January and based on a statement from U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who was tasked with overseeing the group’s operations, the commission’s goals were to examine the challenges that law enforcement officers face regarding mental health, the recruitment, hiring, training and retention of officers, promoting public confidence and respect in law enforcement and the effects of technological innovations on law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

The Commission held the last of its 14 hearings on July 22. The group then submitted a report of its recommendations to Barr and the Department of Justice. The next step in the process would have been for Barr to submit his own report and recommendations to President Donald Trump within 60 days.

According to NPR’s Ryan Lucas, the NAACP Legal Defense and filed a lawsuit in April against the Commission, claiming that the group violated the FACA.

Federal agencies use FACA to to manage an average of 1,000 advisory committees, according to the government’s FACA database website. FACA requires that “Congress and the public be kept informed about the existence and activities of advisory committees that provide advice to the President or executive branch agencies,” per the government-owned Data to Decisions website. FACA imposes several requirements on advisory committees such as the one Barr established.

In his written opinion for the lawsuit filed by the NAACP filed, Bates wrote: “This case involves the confluence of the federal government’s statutory obligations to ensure transparency and “fairly balanced” membership in forming advisory committees and the vital subject of policing in America during this time of great turmoil over racial injustice and allegations of police misconduct. The Court concludes that the government has not satisfied those obligations in forming and conducting a commission in 2020 to examine the sensitive and important issues affecting American law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Bates said the committee’s proceedings have been “far from transparent,” and he scrutinized the group’s composition.

“The Commission’s membership consists entirely of current and former law enforcement officials,” Bates wrote. “No Commissioner has a criminal defense, civil rights, or community organization background.”

Per details included in Bates’ ruling, the government argued that FACA doesn’t apply to the Commission, and therefore it should’ve been dismissed on “standing or justiciability grounds.”

“LDF has standing, the case is justiciable, and the exemption from FACA that the government relies upon is not applicable to the Commission. Hence, the Court will grant summary judgment in favor of LDF on several of its claims and order that Commission proceedings be halted—and no work product released—until the requirements of FACA are satisfied.”

