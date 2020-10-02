Ellerbe man arrested after vehicle chase

ROCKINGHAM — Jacob Ryan Carver, a local man wanted on five warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges and absconding from probation and parole for possession of firearm by felon, was arrested Friday after a vehicle chase.

According to a press release, deputies learned that Carver was at his home on Carver Road in Ellerbe, but Carver left the location before lawmen arrived on the scene.

A southbound vehicle on U.S. 220 matched the description deputies had of Carver’s car. An officer pulled the vehicle over, but Carver sped off while the officer was approaching his car.

Deputies chased Carver’s vehicle through Rockingham and past Richmond Senior High School before arriving at Ledbetter Road. While on a dirt portion of Ledbetter Road, Carver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. He fled on foot.

Deputies apprehended Carver a short time later without incident or injuries to anyone involved.

Carver’s age was not included in the press release.

A “no bond” was given in the original warrants. However, deputies charged Carver with felony fleeing to elude arrest and damage to personal property with a $20,000.00 secure bond imposed. An additional $26,000.00 secure bond was given for the previous failure to appear charges.