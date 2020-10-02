Longtime Daily Journal carrier retires

ROCKINGHAM — Delivering newspapers is a family business for the Hayeses.

Four generations of the Hayes family have carried the Daily Journal to every corner of Richmond County. It began with Jim and Louise Hayes in the mid-1960’s, then their daughter, Nancy Hayes, took up a motor route in April 1977, followed by her daughter, Teresa “Terry” Hayes (now Thompson) in June 1985. Terry’s daughters, Amanda and Jackie, both had routes for four years in the 1990’s from the time they were 12 years old until they turned 16.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Terry turned in her last bundle of extra papers. Wednesday, Sept. 30 was the first time in roughly 60 years that the Daily Journal went out without a Hayes making sure it got to the right place. Terry first got herself a paper route in the early 70’s — back when the paper was $1.75 per month — and her parents would drive her through her stops. Within about three weeks she was consistently landing papers on her customer’s porches, but they didn’t always fly straight.

One time, Terry recalled, she was throwing the papers from the back of her dad’s truck and misjudged the distance, breaking a woman’s storm door. Terry quickly dropped down into the truck bed yelling, “Go daddy, go!” But he didn’t. Instead, he made her walk up to their door and tell them what happened and promise to pay for it. It cost $7.50 to fix the door, and she was able to pay it off thanks to a Christmas gift of $10 from a local doctor.

It was that level of customer service that she was taught from an early age that carried her through her decades as a paper carrier. Like her mother, who passed earlier this year, Terry earned herself the nickname “the paper lady” in the community, according to her longtime route supervisor, Cheri Randleman. Terry can’t remember a time her papers were ever late because of her, and the evidence was in the expectation from her customers. They would call to see if everything was alright if the paper was just a little bit later than usual.

Asked how she maintained such a strong reputation, Terry said, “I thought that was what you were supposed to do.”

“I was just raised that way. I thought if you’ve got a job, you be there, you give that job 100%,” she said. “You treat people the way you want to be treated — I just thought that was the way of the world.”

Randleman, who started at the Daily Journal the same year Terry did, 1985, said that the Hayes family’s commitment to delivering the paper generation after generation was “very unique.”

“They were all very generous loving people, very faithful to their job and to their customers,” Randleman said. “They loved their customers. It’s funny because Nancy was known as ‘the paper lady’ in her area, but Terry has always been ‘the paper lady’ in her area. She definitely took after her mother and her grandmother.”

Mollie Partin, circulation manager for the newspaper for 35 years who hired Terry, said she could count on Terry for anything. Partin knew that the job was in her blood, and that it seemed like she had such good relationships that she swore her customers would call her up at home just to chat.

The job’s hours allowed Terry to spend time with her family when they got done with school, and she relished the time visiting with the people along her route.

“There was a time when I couldn’t hardly wait to get to work,” Terry said, though as the years went on it was, of course, a job. “I know I was just doing my job but I also felt like I was a part of keeping the community informed. Even though I didn’t write the stories and go and do all the interview and all that — I just felt like I was a part of the community.”

She developed a talent for knowing what days the papers would be selling hot: namely when there was a big drug bust or a football game. The paper that looms the largest in her mind was the day Dale Earnhardt’s death was reported. Terry called the Daily Journal office as soon as she heard about it and asked if she could get extra papers, but it still sold out.

“I’m not a genius and it does not take a rocket scientist to put out a newspaper,” Terry said. “I had done it for so long … you would just know, ‘Oh this is going to be a good day’ or ‘oh this is going to be a bad day.’ ‘We ain’t gonna sell no papers today’ or ‘I’m not going have enough papers to sell.’”

Other papers Terry has kept include the paper that reported the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the O.J. Simpson trial verdict, any time her children appeared in the paper, and the last paper she delivered on Sept. 26, 2020.

When Terry took over her grandmother’s rural route in 1985, she had between 750 and 800 customers to serve each day, which had her stopping and starting and stopping again for 100 miles per day.

“Every 30 to 45 days I would have to have new brake pads put on my car,” she said.

She switched to single copy delivery in the 90’s, which at the highest point had between 35 and 40 stops. Over the years, these numbers began to dwindle with the internet emerging as the new way to consume information. Terry had a front row seat when, around 2008 and 2010, social media began to overtake the physical newspaper as the primary source of information in the community.

This lead to less revenue, less ability to pay delivery people, and ultimately disruptions in the routine for subscribers who had relied on their newspaper with their breakfast. For many, the newspaper was losing its personal touch that people like Terry provided.

“It’s almost like the county is a family to a point — Richmond County does not adjust to change,” Terry said. “We’re very routine people.”

The decision to leave the paper came at a major point of transition in her life. Terry lost her mother, Nancy, COVID-19 hit and she has a new grandchild on the way.

“I’m at peace with my decision because I’m at the time in my life where it’s time,” she said.

