Police officers learn a new approach through de-escalation training

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters Rockingham Police Chief William Kelly

ROCKINGHAM — At the beginning of July, a man was found waving around a firearm, shouting obscenities and firing off shots in the middle of Franklin Street in downtown Rockingham.

Rockingham Police officers who responded to the incident utilized de-escalation tactics in an attempt to calm the man down. One officer charged the man, while other officers distracted him, and once the man was taken down, the other officers were able to disarm him before any harm or damage could occur.

In this instance, police de-escalation tactics played a role in helping to quell the situation, such that the man and the officers who responded to the scene were largely able to escape without serious physical harm.

“[Crisis intervention training] makes the officer better equipped to recognize and handle situations when a person is in crisis and to be better informed on how to respond,” Rockingham Police Department Chief William Kelly said in an email.

In addition to learning de-escalation tactics, Kelly said crisis intervention training (CIT) teaches officers about military post-traumatic stress disorder, culture awareness, officer wellness, substance abuse, traumatic brain injury, excited delirium, homelessness, suicide prevention and developmental disabilities.

Learning about these topics can help law enforcement officers respond to and address certain incidents in a way that helps keep those with mental illness out of jail so they can receive the appropriate treatment, according to Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters.

The training consists of a 40-hour class that brings in those with mental health issues and drug addictions to share their perspective on law enforcement’s interactions with them. As part of the training, officers will make visits to mental health facilities in the county, including Daymark Recovery Services, Samaritan Colony and Place of Grace, according to Kelly.

Those participating in CIT will go through role play exercises, where other officers who have already completed the training and mental health professionals will be brought in to help re-enact certain situations that the officers may face.

McMasters recalled an instance where a young man would go to stores and harass the clerks or stand outside the store being disruptive. CIT helped the officers who responded to the situation.

“We could have easily gone in and just arrested that individual for trespassing or loitering,” McMasters said. “But because we knew he had a mental illness, we took every step we could to communicate with his mother, communicate with his other family members, do everything we could prior to making an arrest, to get him some help.

“We talked his mother through the steps of involuntary commitment, if that was needed. And his mother had major respect for us for taking the time to work with her child instead of just arresting him, taking him before the magistrate and putting him in jail, which would have done nothing to address the problem.”

Time and available resources can play a role in everyone in law enforcement departments completing the training in a timely fashion.

“Right now, because there’s only one agency in the state of North Carolina doing it, it takes awhile for it to get down,” said Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons. “So where we might have maybe 5-8 or maybe 10 officers in the county that are taking this course, it may be another six months or close to a year before we can get even more officers in there.”

Clemmons and Kelly each said that their goal is for 100 percent of their officers to go through crisis intervention training. About 50% of them have gone through the training so far, according to Clemmons and Kelly.

McMasters said he mandates that all officers that work for HPD have to go through five different classes, with crisis intervention training being one of those. Field training officer school, first-line supervision school and the police law institute are some of the other classes that HPD officers must go through.

However, as a smaller law enforcement agency, it can take time for all the officers to go through the training.

“The problem is it takes a little longer when you’re a small agency because it is a week-long class,” McMasters said. “To sacrifice two or three bodies for 4-5 days, it can be detrimental to any police department.”

HPD devises a schedule for small groups of officers to go through the training until everyone in the department eventually works their way through it.

“If you understand the fact that whenever we respond to these incidences or respond to these crises, if we have no idea what to look for, the signs and what’s going on at that moment, it makes for a bad situation for all involved,” Clemmons said. “The officers have to understand, are they going through a crisis management issue? Are they having episodes where they need medical attention or are they just being disruptive and refusing to adhere to the law as it is?

“So [the training] helps us to be able to identify what the individual may be going through get them the necessary help that they need.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.