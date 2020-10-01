Man facing assault charges after domestic incident

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with assault stemming from a violent domestic incident.

Steven Alexander Knight, 31, of McGee Road, is charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on female, interfering with emergency communication, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

On Sept. 27, Knight allegedly used his hands to grab the victim by the throat and neck area, causing scratches and bruises, after that he then allegedly put the victim into a chokehold until the victim stated that they couldn’t breathe, according to court documents.

He also allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled them from the shower and hit them in the head with his hand and/or fist, warrants stated.

While the victim attempted to call 911, Knight allegedly cut off the call and broke the phone, causing about $200 of damage to the victim’s Samsung A20 cell phone, according to court documents.

As deputies were investigating the domestic incident, Knight allegedly dove out the window and ran from deputies, refusing to stop on command.

Knight is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond and a $2,500 secured bond for the misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 12.

Knight is barred from possessing any firearms, is required to stay away from and not contact the alleged victim and must comply with any domestic violence protection order in effect.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Knight has two previous convictions for possession/distribution of meth from 2016 in Richmond County, for which he served about two years and seven months in prison.

