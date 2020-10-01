School board drafting code of conduct for online learning

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Schools Board of Education will soon vote on the approval of a code of conduct for remote learning.

Associate Superintendent Dennis Quick presented the new plan during a school board work session on Tuesday. Some of the specific details are still being tweaked based on input from the board, but Quick outlined the broader points during the work session.

The code of conduct is meant to provide teachers with methods of dealing with students who exhibit disruptive or inappropriate behaviors while participating in online classes.

“The categories we have (in this plan), some of them are very similar to what we have in our regular student code of conduct,” Quick said.

One unique aspect of the online learning code of conduct is the protocol for suspensions.

“When a student is suspended, essentially what that means is that student is not allowed to participate in the class,” Quick said. “That student is muted. That student must still be there, though, to what’s going on in class, and the student should only communicate with the teacher during the class. The teacher will check back from time to time to make sure the student is still there.

“We can have learning going on still, but without the disruption that led to the situation.”

Quick added that if the student’s disruptive behavior continues, the next steps would be to change the method of learning for that particular student. That could mean having the student watch recordings of the lesson instead of following along live. In more severe cases, the student could be required to fill out assignment packets and turn them in at their respective schools.

Board Member Daryl Mason suggested that parent-teacher conferences should be used early in the intervention process for any disciplinary issues — whether the situation involves inappropriate behavior, a violation of the district’s internet use policy or any other problem.

“You’ve got some parents working and leaving kids at home because that’s the best they can do,” Mason said. “A parent might not be aware that little Johnny was acting up.”

Board Member Pat Campbell asked Quick if the district has seen instances of disruptive behavior on online classes.

“We’re having a few, yes sir,” Quick responded. “And we’ve addressed them appropriately.”

Quick said the revised remote learning code of conduct will be formally presented to the school board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

