EMS director hangs up her headset after 28 years

ROCKINGHAM — Emergency Services Director Donna Wright has retired after 28 years in the department and received an outpouring of praise from her colleagues in county government and from the state level.

Wright began with the Richmond County Emergency Services in 1992 after serving as a telecommunicator for the Hamlet Police Department. On her last official day, Sept. 18, Wright gave her final sign off over the radio and her telecommunicators told her what her tenure has meant for them.

“While there is much work that is still needed I am leaving the torch for each of you to continue what we started,” Wright said to her staff over the radio. “I will always back the blue line, the red line, and the white line not just because we are family but because I believe in what you do.”

At the end of her sign off, her staff announced that they would be retiring her unit number, 500, which will “forevermore represent your legacy in Richmond County,” said a staff member.

“Thank you for being a great leader, but most of all thank you for being our friend,” they continued.

Wright’s retirement comes after the recent consolidation of Richmond County’s emergency telecommunications under the new 911 Center, the grant-writing process for which she spearheaded. County Manager Bryan Land said in an email that Wright has been a “tremendous asset” the county, and Land presented her with her induction into the Order of the Longleaf Pine from Governor Roy Cooper.

“It has been unbelievable the awards & accolades that she has received not only the last week but her entire career,” Land said.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry presented Wright with the North Carolina Emergency Management Directors Award, which is presented to those who “go above and beyond for the betterment of their community and state.”

“While serving as the Director of Emergency Services, and the Emergency Management Coordinator for Richmond County, Mrs. Wright has endeavored to develop innovative processes, provide excellent training, and serve as a forward thinking leader to the residents, visitors, and the first responder colleagues both in Richmond County, and across the state,” Sprayberry said. “Donna is a nationally recognized subject matter expert in Emergency Communications, a trusted partner to North Carolina Emergency Management, and a valued member of the State Emergency Response Team.”

Bob Smith will serve as interim director of Richmond County Emergency Services. Smith has worked for the county for 15 years and has spent the last year in training under Wright. He will serve in the interim role to allow for an adjustment period and will be considered for full appointment.

“During (Smith’s) 15-year career with Richmond County, Bob has been a tireless worker, has built positive relationships with our Public Safety community, and has shown great dedication to serving our citizens,” Land said in a statement. “He has a distinguished career of achievement and we believe he is well prepared to lead his staff and organization in the future.”

