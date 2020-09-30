Honoring our veterans

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Richmond Community College’s Our Heroes Tree is on display in the Cole Auditorium from 8 a.m. to to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s ornaments are placed by families of veterans who have made a custom tribute to the veteran in their life. Anyone can place an ornament during the open hours. The tree will stay on display until Nov. 11. For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree, contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at (910) 410-1907 or [email protected]