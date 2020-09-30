Rockingham man facing felony drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department have charged a man with a myriad of felony drug offenses.

Kevin Robert Williams, 26, of McArthur Drive, is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 16, Williams was allegedly found in possession of 7.0 grams of cocaine and 486.6 grams of marijuana with the intent to sell and distribute them.

He also allegedly possessed clear baggies, a digital scale and a cigarillo cigar and allegedly maintained a gray vinyl-siding house on McArthur Drive for keeping and selling cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Williams also allegedly possessed a black 0.40-caliber Taurus handgun, having been previously convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2013 in Richmond County Superior Court.

Williams was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, but is currently out on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court Thursday morning.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer and public disturbance from Aug. 2, when he allegedly refused to leave the scene after being told to by police and pulling away, twisting and turning so that police at the scene could not place handcuffs on him, according to court documents.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Williams has past convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on female from 2015 and 2017 in Richmond County, for which he served about one year and three months in prison.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.