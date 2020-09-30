Balloon Festival organizer announces postponement

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Balloon Festival, an event originally slated for this weekend on the Rockingham Speedway grounds has been postponed until next year because the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services apparently declined to give it the green light amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Balloon Festival was a part of the Balloon Glow Tour, which is operated by Delaware-based East Events Group. The three-night event would have featured several glowing hot air balloons on display and available for purchasable tethered rides. Retail and food vendors were also scheduled to be on site, according to information provided by the organizers, and there would have been carnival games set up as well.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced that large outdoor venues with capacities greater than 10,000 could open their doors to up to 7% of capacity.

“The DHHS have declined to approve our event and we have been told that we do not qualify under the 7% rule because the event is not taking place within the area with the spectator seating,” a post from the Balloon Glow Tour Facebook account reads.

That particular post is critical of Cooper’s “dimmer switch” approach to loosening North Carolina’s COVID-19-related restrictions.

“It isn’t a dimmer switch approach,” the post continues. “The State Government is making up their response to COVID-19 as they go, and as a result picking and choosing who can conduct business and who cannot. This is grossly unfair.”

Event Coordinator Richard Garvie previously said the plan was to sell 1,000 tickets for each day of the Balloon Festival.

Per the Balloon Glow Tour Facebook page, refunds will automatically be distributed to patrons who added a “purchase protection” feature to their order. Those who didn’t select that option “will first be sent replacement tickets for the event next year as soon as our 2021 schedule is confirmed in the coming weeks.”

“The decision to cancel was made because our company is not prepared to operate if not in compliance with all relevant agencies,” another Facebook post reads. “Despite the Governor saying large venues can operate at 7% capacity, our event was not included in this exception according to DHHS because we were not going to operate in the area with stadium seating. None of this makes sense to us and we have taken legal advice which appears to support our interpretation that the State have acted unfairly when setting these rules.

Garvie is the Chief Executive Officer of Easy Events Group. He has operated hot air balloon events for several years, and until last year he operated under a company called Midflo. A Google search of “Ricky Garvie,” one of his aliases, shows that Garvie has faced many complaints related to his balloon events. He faced a felony theft charge after an Indiana man accused Garvie of stealing a $200,000 balloon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but that charge was dropped in August 2019.

The website rickygarvie.com, which refers to Garvie as a “balloon event promoter of dubious integrity,” includes links to news coverage of several other complaints.

Garvie hasn’t been convicted of any charges in the U.S. He was convicted of railroad ticket fraud in 2015 while in the U.K.