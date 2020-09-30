Hamlet man charged with attempting to rob local pharmacy

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man has been charged with attempting to rob a local pharmacy.

Brandon Alexander Muldrow, 24, of Waymon Chapel Road, is charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

On Sept. 14, Muldrow allegedly attempted to steal $500 from the cash register of Dr. Pharmacy on East Washington Street by threatening to use a firearm to two of the employees, according to court documents.

He also allegedly assaulted one of the employees by throwing a computer monitor at the victim and hitting them in the shoulder, warrants stated.

Muldrow was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. On Sept. 24, Richmond County Jail Administrator Brian Mabe petitioned the court to issue a safekeeping order for Muldrow, stating that Muldrow “suffers from schizophrenia,” has “refused to take any meds” and is “hyper-religious and his conversation is nonsense,” according to court documents.

The petition also states that Muldrow “will burst out singing and calling for Jesus, stating he is a prophet.” The petition was signed and granted by District Court Judge Amanda Wilson, and the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was ordered to accept custody of Muldrow and house him pending trial in district court Thursday morning.

Muldrow’s attorney Ira. B Pittman motioned for the court to appoint a local certified forensic evaluator to determine whether Muldrow is able to stand trial.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Muldrow has a past conviction for breaking and entering vehicles from 2014 in Richmond County, for which he served about seven months in prison.

