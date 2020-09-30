County Crime Report: Sept. 29

SEPTEMBER 25

CORDOVA — At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Center Street following a report of a suspect kicking up rocks, causing $900 of damage to the driver-side quarter-panel, the driver-side tail light and the tail gate of a Toyota Tundra. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect shooting the back window out of a Ford Explorer, causing $250 of damage. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mount Olive Church Road following a report of a suspect renting a home that wasn’t theirs, stealing $30. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 26

CORDOVA — At 4:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect causing $150 of damage to the fog light on the front bumper of a Ford Focus with a rock. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 5:18 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Millstone Road following a report of a suspicious fire in pine straw trailers, burning a Great Dane semi trailer, valued at $7,000; a trailer of pine straw, valued at $4,000; a Fruehauf semi trailer, valued at $7,000; and a semi trailer full of pine straw, valued at $8,000. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 6:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Gibson Road following a report of a suspect trespassing on the property. Hakeim Jermaine Blue, 19, was arrested and charged with second degree trespassing.

HAMLET — At 5:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Road following a report of a suspect breaking the windshield of a 1999 Nissan Altima, causing $150 of damage. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a felon possessing a modified Mossberg M500 shotgun, valued at $300, and a Westpoint Model 40 bolt action rifle, valued at $100. Yusuf Niam Robinson, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and breaking and entering.

SEPTEMBER 27

CORDOVA — At 6:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lear Street following a report of a suspect throwing rocks at vehicles, causing $100 of damage to the truck of a Toyota Camry, $1,500 of damage to the windshield and tailgate of a Ford F-150 and $500 of damage to the hood of a Ford Ecosport. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black Samsung cell phone, valued at $100. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pine Bark Trail following a report of a suspect stealing a Scagg Tiger Cat II 52-inch zero turn lawn mower, valued at $15,000, and a 5×8 utility trailer with a wooden floor and metal mesh gate, valued at $1,200. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:13 p.m., deputies responded to Snider Tire on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Doby 6×18 double axle trailer, valued at $7,000. The case is still active.

SEPTEMBER 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mizpah Road following a report of a suspect not returning a gray 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, valued at $7,000. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:08 a.m., deputies responded to West Rockingham School on West U.S. Highway 74 following a report of a suspect breaking into the school with intent to steal. Nakia Octavius Grace, 36, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 4:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dobbins Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Samsung tablet, valued at $80; assorted clothing, valued at $300; a Compaq laptop, valued at $500; a Toshiba laptop, valued at $300; an Xbox One, valued at $300; and a Spectrum internet box, valued at $50. The case is still active.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.