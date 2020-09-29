Trailer theft suspect still in custody in SC, despite HPD efforts to extradite

Bryant Related Articles

HAMLET — The man suspected of stealing local band The Ponder Project’s equipment trailer in October 2019 remains incarcerated in South Carolina, despite a recent effort by the Hamlet Police Department to extradite him.

In August, a law enforcement officer in South Carolina called HPD and said that they could retrieve Darrin Coke Bryant, 45, of Greenville, SC. But when HPD officers arrived to take him into custody, officials with the Greenville County Detention Center refused, citing Bryant’s pending charges in Spartanburg and Greenville, according to Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters.

McMasters then called the jail administrator who told him that the officer who had called HPD missed the outstanding charges in South Carolina, which meant Bryant must remain there. McMasters said there appeared to have been a communication breakdown between South Carolina agencies.

“It appears that the jail is a standalone – and possibly privately owned – facility and not connected with the sheriff’s office or the police department, thus making it easier for these types of oversights to transpire,” McMasters said in an email.

Bryant is currently being held in Greenville County Detention Center on charges of possession of meth or cocaine, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft/fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, larceny, conspiracy, driving under the influence, forgery, possession of more than one driver’s license, false information to the police and probation violations from March and April, according to jail records.

HPD has charged him with one felony count of larceny.

“Our warrants are still outstanding, and we have made it clear to South Carolina authorities that once Mr. Bryant is adjudicated in South Carolina, we will come pick him up so that he can answer for his actions perpetrated in our city,” McMasters said.

The trailer Bryant allegedly stole was carrying an estimated $50,000 worth of band gear at the time. It was being stored under a “well lit” car port in the driveway of Bobby Pearce, a founding member of Ponder, in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2019. The trailer has yet to be found, according to Pearce, though insurance has recently reimbursed them for their losses.

Bryant was arrested in South Carolina in November 2019 after being involved in a life-threatening motorcycle accident, apparently caused by hitting a deer, according to Detective Corey Wilson. Bryant gave a false name to both the Highway Patrol and the hospital, but HPD received an anonymous tip that allowed them to cooperate with local authorities to get a positive ID on Bryant. He then attempted to leave the hospital, but was stopped by law enforcement, Wilson said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]