School system surveying families on reentry

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools families have a decision to make: whether they want their students to learn in-person or remotely going forward.

Currently, the district’s K-5 students are taking in-person classes — unless they opted to enroll in remote learning at the start of the school year — while the middle schoolers and high schoolers are learning remotely. K-5 students who opted to learn remotely signed up to do so for at least the first nine weeks of the semester. By responding to a survey for K-5 families released on Monday, those families can choose either to have their students continue with virtual learning or have them move on to in-person classes.

Those families have until Oct. 9. to complete the survey, and their decisions will be locked in until March 1. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith said school administrators are able to access survey responses as they come in over the two-week surveying period, and they’ll use the data they collect to figure out how classes will need to be rearranged and regrouped to accommodate all of the students who choose to return to the classroom.

Students transitioning from virtual to in-person learning will be given staggered dates in mid-October to return to the classroom. Smith said that will help those students settle in while staff members continue to make sure that COVID-19-related guidelines are being followed.

Some details such as bus transportation are still in the works because administrators are waiting to see exactly how many students will return to in-person learning.

“I can’t say enough: we will have many, many conversations about how to make sure this is a slow, methodical process for everybody, because we’ve been doing a really good job of implementing all of the safety protocols,” Smith said during a school board work session on Tuesday night. “Our K-5 schools have really done a good job of that.”

A separate survey for students in grades 6-12 will be available from Oct. 12 to 25. Similar to the elementary school form, the 6-12 survey will ask families whether they’d like their students to continue with virtual learning or return to the classroom for in-person classes. Middle schools students who choose to return for in-person learning will do so during the fall semester. High school students who choose to return to the classroom will be able to do so using a cohort model when the new semester starts in January. The exact format of the cohort model will be influenced by the amount of students returning, but it will likely involve an “A-B Day” setup where groups of students alternate between in-person days and online days.

Because the fall semester ends Dec. 18, Smith said it wouldn’t make sense to have high school students transition back to the classrooms with final exams just several weeks away. That’s why they’re waiting until spring.

In the meantime, 6-12 students can continue signing up for “contact hours,” during which they can come to school and receive face-to-face guidance from their teachers. Schools are scheduling between 20 and 30 students per week to participate in contact hours.

Smith said principals have been using the contact hours to get in touch with students who haven’t been logging in to their online classes.

“They’ve been able to get some real insight into what the technology issues are for certain students,” Smith said.

