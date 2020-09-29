County officials ‘surprised’ by Humane Society’s split from Animal Shelter

Related Articles Humane Society announces separation from Animal Shelter

“We are confused as to what they found to be unworkable.” — Richmond County IT Director Jimmy Quick and County Manager Bryan Land

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County officials were “surprised” by the local Humane Society’s decision last weekend to step back from its work with the Richmond County Animal Shelter, according to a joint statement on the matter by IT Director Jimmy Quick and County Manager Bryan Land provided to the Daily Journal.

Explaining its decision in a Facebook post on Saturday, the Humane Society of Richmond County said that its presence at the shelter “has been neglected and taken advantage of for way too long.” The Humane Society also claimed that the process of entering the shelter to take photos and videos of animals available for adoption had “become a more coordinated process than entering a prison.”

“An organized group, such as the Humane Society of Richmond County (501c3), should not have to beg and plead with local government to work together for a common goal,” the post reads. “The politics have become too much.”

The Humane Society Board of Directors will wait to release further statements until after they meet Wednesday night, a member told the Daily Journal Tuesday afternoon.

In an email provided Tuesday, Quick included a short thread of messages between himself and Humane Society board member Brandy Alfredson. County Manager Bryan Land, Shelter Director Bonnie Wilde and shelter employee Michael Miller were also included on the thread.

The timeframe of the messages Quick provided began on Sept. 15, when Alfredson — with Quick carbon-copied on the message — asked Land about “where we (the Humane Society) stand with the shelter currently,” noting that an email she sent earlier in the week received no response. Alfredson said Humane Society representatives visited the shelter on that particular day and took pictures of two dogs, but they weren’t allowed inside the facility and were told there had not been any new dogs for several weeks.

“The last time we got photos of dogs was 8/27/2020,” Alfredson wrote. “Are we to think no dogs came in since then that are available?”

Quick responded with a six-paragraph message. He noted that Land would add to the conversation “as time permits.”

“We’ve been working on a process change for you,” Quick wrote. “Some of the issues will be resolved by getting more organized, communicating more clearly and documenting outcomes. We have directed Michael Miller to be dedicated to helping Richmond County Humane Society, your staff and volunteers. You should consider him your first point of contact to coordinate visits and assistance while at the Shelter. He is advised to escalate to Bonnie and myself when he is not able to satisfy your requests. We will assist him to help you.”

Quick requested that the Humane Society team members have “clear approval” from Miller prior to each visit, and he also requested that they send Miller a list of things they want to accomplish each time they visit the Shelter.

“We do not want to prohibit ‘drop-in’ visits when they will help the animals in the shelter,” Quick said. “However, we cannot guarantee the same level of service (when you drop-in) that we are committing to when you follow the process outlined above. We will adjust the process as experience shows how we can improve on it.”

Alfredson responded with the same message the Humane Society delivered in its Saturday Facebook post, outlining the group’s reason for leaving the Shelter and noting that the Humane Society will continue its work in animal advocacy.

“Given the outreach offered in our last communication, we were surprised by the Humane Society’s response,” the statement from Quick and Land reads. “We trust that Brandy Alfredson shared our correspondence with the other Board members and that they speak with one voice in their public announcement. We are confused as to what they found to be unworkable. It may well be the Shelter’s access policy that prevents unrestricted access to the shelter facilities and to our staff by outside parties. These changes were implemented a while back and we assumed everyone was adjusting to them.

“Restricted access to staff and to private areas in public buildings is the norm and not the exception; no different for the Health Department, the Judicial Building, the Elections Office and the Emergency Services building,” the statement continues. “The only other change that may have prompted their response was our request for process changes to improve organization, communication and documentation. The new process would have provided the transparency needed to mend fences and to learn our way forward. Unfortunately, they chose a different path.”

