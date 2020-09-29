Kids, cops and shaved ice

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters and other Hamlet Police officers gathered outside Carla’s Country Daycare Monday morning to talk to the kids about police and give them shaved ice. The Hamlet Police Department is partnering with several daycares and head start programs to help teach kids about how the police can help them and to dispel negative notions about law enforcement. The kids and their families were given pledges to sign. As a thank you for signing the pledges, HPD provided the kids with Kona Ice shaved ice treats. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters asks a child what flavored Kona Ice treat he wants.