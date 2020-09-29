Ol’ Skool Tribe rides to benefit Andy’s Foundation

Bikers park in the Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries parking lot Saturday afternoon ahead of the fundraising ride for the Andy’s Foundation. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Motorcycles revved and roared, filling the air with the sound of internal combustion engines on Saturday afternoon.

In partnership with the Ol’ Skool Tribe, Hwy 55 hosted its fourth annual benefit ride to help raise money for the Andy’s Foundation beginning in the parking lot between Walmart and Hwy 55.

“We have fun doing this ride every year and Tribe tries to raise as much money as we can because what we give is going to help children that cannot help themselves, people that cannot help themselves — and we don’t mind one bit helping out in those situations,” said Ol Skool Tribe President Chris Cox.

About 20 to 30 bikes participated in the ride, which ended at the VFW on Old River Road where they served food, had door prizes and auctioned off items to raise money for the foundation.

“They collect so much money and then they distribute it,” Cox said. “What they do is they give it out to worthy causes, some of them might be the Make-A-Wish Foundation, veterans or battered women’s shelters, things like that.”

Cox said the last three years combined, the Andy’s Foundation has given almost $10,000 to Pence Place on Airport Road to help them upgrade their playground equipment and build a gazebo. Pence Place is operated by Monarch North Carolina as an intermediate-care facility for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 2000, Hwy 55’s founder Kenney Moore started a golf tournament to raise money for local charities and, after a few years, the tournament transformed into the Andy’s Foundation.

Cox said the foundation collects money all year long through all the Hwy 55 locations. It was named after Hwy 55’s original name, Andy’s Cheesesteaks and Cheeseburgers, according to the company’s website. Its purpose is to “provide financial support to organizations that are dedicated to the communities they serve.” Preference is given to organizations within Hwy 55’s service area that primarily support youth causes.

Cox said J.R. Cottle, the owner of the Rockingham franchise of Hwy 55, invited him to play in the golf tournament 10 to 12 years ago. When he saw what they were doing with the money and the people that it was helping, he wanted to help do more.

“I came into a position with the Ol’ Skool Tribe to where we could do a fundraiser for [the Andy’s Foundation], and it just caught on to where we do it every year,” Cox said.

