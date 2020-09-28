Group hands out free school supplies

Menyaun Rozier, Marcella Keith, SeQuenna Pennix, Chasity McRae, Glorimar Davis, Aisha McIver and Felicia Wiggins, all members of Special Delivery, an all-female motorcycle club and social club from Fayetteville, hands backpacks filled with school supplies to local kids on Saturday morning. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Shirlyn Morrison-Sims (left) and Emily Nicholson of Alcohol and Drug Services helped organize Saturday morning’s event to hand out school supplies to those in need. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — With the school year in full swing, a myriad of new school supplies were handed out Saturday to kids and families in need at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

As part of the main event for a Community Safe Celebration, Alcohol and Drug Services (ADS) decided to do a back-to-school event, where they handed out backpacks filled with school supplies to support the community.

According to Shirlyn Morrison-Sims, they had 200 backpacks, each filled with binders, pencils, pens, markers, glue sticks, a pamphlet about the dangers of drinking and driving and other school supplies, to hand out to kids in grades K-12 and their families in drive-thru fashion.

“We wanted them to be prepared for school,” Morrison-Sims said.

Currently, only grades K-5 are doing in-person instruction, while grades 6-12 are doing virtual learning. The Richmond County school board has discussed the possibility of slowly phasing in in-person instruction for all in the coming months.

“We wouldn’t turn anyone down if they needed help with supplies,” said Emily Nicholson.

Special Delivery, which is an all-female motorcycle club and social club from Fayetteville, donated all the backpacks that were given away with the school supplies.

The group helps out with the event every year, according to Morrison-Sims. Seven of their members, led by club president Menyaun “Cajun” Rozier made the trip down Saturday morning to help out.

The event also had a booth set up where they were helping people register to vote. The Community Safe Celebration, which began in 2007, is intended to raise awareness about the risks associated with drinking and driving.

In the past, the event has consisted of a basketball tournament, swimming and other group activities, but had to be changed this year due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison-Sims thanked the event’s supporters and sponsors that help out every year and those that donated school supplies for the drive.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without our sponsors and everybody that’s involved, and we want to continue to do this,” she said. “If at any point, somebody wants to give [school supplies] this year starting for next year, we’ll gladly take donations.”

