18th Richmond resident has died from COVID-19

An 18th Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Monday morning.

The patient died Sunday at a “nearby” hospital, according to the Health Department. This is the eighth death reported since Aug. 27.

This same period has also pushed the amount of deaths from COVID-19 beyond what the county would see from the seasonal flu in a typical year, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell. Jarrell said last week that the official count of flu deaths is between five and 10 deaths each year.

“Obviously, many others get the flu,” Jarrell said in an email. “This year, I think we recorded 3 (deaths from the flu).”

The COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have been in people whose ages ranged from 31 to 95. Of those who have died from the virus: four have been African American females, three were African American males, five were Caucasian females and six were Caucasian males.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in a statement.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.