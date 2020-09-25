Sales tax data shows county projections incorrect, leaders offer explanations

ROCKINGHAM — A couple of the projected outcomes of the Richmond County Commissioners’ April vote to change its sales tax revenue from per capita to ad valorem are now apparent: the county is set to take in much more money than it originally estimated, and the county’s smallest town is now in a dire financial situation because of the switch.

Prior to the board’s vote on ad valorem, County Manager Bryan Land projected the change would increase the county’s sales tax revenue by $675,000 annually. According to Department of Revenue reports, the increase between May 2019 and May 2020 sales tax distributions and July 2019 and July 2020 distributions is already $549,934 — which means the county is on pace to far exceed Land’s projection. May and July’s distributions are the first two reports available since the change was made.

For comparison, while the county increase its share of the pot from $702,679.33 in July 2019, when the county was under a per capita sales tax distribution method, it received $1,047,080.61 in July 2020, an increase of $344,401.28. In July 2020, Rockingham received $57,839.76 less than in July 2019. Hamlet went from $152,469.07 to $98,474.13, a loss of $53,994.94. Ellerbe received $12,162.45 less than its $24,550.77 sales tax revenue received in 2019.

When reached on Friday for comment on this disparity between Land’s projection and the reality of the sales tax disbursements, Chairman Kenneth Robinette speculated that the difference could be due to the COVID-19 stimulus checks and other aid allowing people to go out and spend money.

“The only thing I could think of is a lot of this stimulus money in the stimulus package … and the money coming in — people obviously spent more money because they got their stimulus checks,” Robinette said. He declined to comment on whether the disparity represented a miscalculation by Land.

Land could not be reached for comment Friday with regard to the sales tax distribution figures. An emailed question to Land and Finance Director Mac Steagall about whether prospective stimulus money was factored into Land’s projection at the time of the vote was not returned by press time Friday.

Commissioner Tavares Bostic echoed Robinette’s suggestion that the sales tax distributions are higher than the projections because of people spending more money in Richmond County.

“Whatever the projection is … the fact that it’s more than the projected amount … is a good thing,” Bostic said, adding that it shows “people are spending money.”

Asked if it’s a concern that the projections on sales tax revenue could be so far off, Bostic said it “depends who you talk to.”

Schorr Johnson, director of Public Affairs for the the North Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR), said the state is unable to estimate the impact that stimulus checks had on sales tax collections. The DOR’s monthly report of state sales and use tax show that Richmond County’s gross collections of sales tax for June 2019 (which reflects May 2019 transactions) were $2,025,664. In June 2020, the county’s gross collections were $1,982,707, showing that residents spent less in May 2020 than they did in May 2019. The county’s taxable sales and purchases also decreased by $844,672 from May 2019 to May 2020, according to the DOR.

Additionally, the monthly report of state sales and use tax for May 2019 and May 2020, which reflect April transactions, show that Richmond County’s gross collections of sales tax was $16,466 less in 2020 during peak COVID-19 shutdowns. The county’s taxable sales and purchases was $311,243 less in 2020 compared to 2019.

Bostic, along with Commissioner Rick Watkins, have been proponents of seeking a third party review of taxation in Richmond County to determine a compromise solution, though municipal leaders have not been receptive to this idea. Municipal leaders when asked by the Daily Journal since the idea was put forward in May have continued to say they have had no meaningful talks with county officials about making this review a reality.

Bostic said that the conversations about figuring out a “fair taxing rate” haven’t happened yet because “terrible relationships won’t allow it,” adding that change could come with the November election which he said will will “change the entire complexion of the board.”

Commissioner Jimmy Capps did not respond to a detailed list of questions by press time Friday. Attempts to reach Commissioner Don Bryant by phone and email Friday were unsuccessful. Commissioners Rick Watkins and Ben Moss declined to comment on the sales tax distributions for this story due to the ongoing litigation between Richmond County and Rockingham and Hamlet. Notably, Moss offered in May — via the official Facebook page for his campaign for NC House District 66 — to give back to the municipalities any sales tax revenue the county received in excess of the $675,000 projection.

“The disparity between the revenue projection presented to the Board of Commissioners by the county and the revenue projection presented on May 5th by the North Carolina Department of Revenue is simply too great to ignore,” Moss wrote in May. “As someone elected to represent all of Richmond County, I cannot remain silent and watch the smaller municipalities suffer, and potentially become insolvent, due to this change in tax distribution. Norman, Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe, and Hoffman are every bit as important as Rockingham and Hamlet … It is my belief that any revenue exceeding the $675,000 increase be returned to the municipalities for their use.

On Norman

All of the Richmond County municipalities were strained financially by the change to ad valorem, but none of them took as big of a fiscal hit as Norman.

A town of roughly 130 people, Norman has never levied taxes on its residents. So the town lost almost all of its monthly income when the sales tax revenue distribution method changed, and Town Council has been frantically looking for ways to bring in money to replace approximately $40,000 in lost tax revenue. As of now, Norman’s primary source of revenue is the $475-per-month a local business owner pays to rent the town’s former community building. The town’s checking account will be depleted in less than a year if nothing changes, according to Mayor Tonia Collins.

After seeking guidance from the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG), Town Council announced at its regular meeting earlier this month that “a consensus was reached by all that the town may have to suspend the town charter.”

Town Council has been in contact with Sen. Tom McInnis while planning its next steps. There are no procedures in state statute for charter suspensions, according to LRCOG Regional Planning Director Jean Klein.

“In the instances when it has occurred, members of the legislative delegation covering the jurisdiction have worked with staff from the office of the N.C. Treasurer and the jurisdiction to develop a plan for that jurisdiction which was memorialized in a local act of the N.C. General Assembly,” Klein said.

Land and Steagall did not respond to inquiries regarding Norman’s situation. According to Norman Town Clerk Glenda McInnis, Land contacted her on April 29, after the vote on ad valorem, and suggested that Norman impose a tax to recoup their losses. Robinette was also unaware of Norman’s inability to tax its residents when reached for comment Friday.

“I think there’s ways that they can generate some tax revenue,” Robinette said, adding after being informed they can’t levy taxes, that “they never have but that doesn’t mean they don’t have that ability.”

Introducing a new tax would be a difficult task for Norman, especially given its financial predicament. The only service Norman offers its residents is street lights, and the town would likely need to hire someone to collect taxes.

All three County Commission candidates who responded to questions from the Daily Journal by press time on Friday night said the county should work to help Norman and the other municipalities recover from shortfalls caused by the switch to ad valorem.

“I hate that Norman had to go through this,” Dewey Brower said. “I think this happened because of poor management, to a certain extent, of the funds. (The county) should have let everybody know way ahead of time. Norman got caught up in it, and all of the other municipalities also.”

Andy Grooms said the county should figure out a way to share the extra revenue it is taking in with its municipalities.

“I think (Norman lost) about $36,000,” Grooms said. “When you think about a $55-$60 million county budget every year, that’s a drop in the bucket. Something could be done — I’m not exactly sure — but with the lawsuit now, they’re not thinking about helping anybody. They’ve got to get through that and figure out what’s going on with that before they can even talk about trying to help themselves.”

As he’s done in the past, Michael Legrand emphasized the need for transparency in the county’s dealings with the municipalities.

“I’m sure there’s information I haven’t been exposed to,” Legrand said. “Before you make these types of decisions, there has to be communication between all parties, so the municipalities can prepare for these decisions. You have to communicate. I’m big on communication, so you have to be transparent. All sides should sit down and say, ‘This is the direction we’re going to go in. And this is what we’re going to do to prepare for what’s coming down the road.’”