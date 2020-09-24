Three charged with felony drug offenses

One also charged with felony larceny and B&E

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued several felony drug and larceny charges against three individuals.

John Hollis Locklear II, 29, of Locklear Drive, is charged with one felony count each of breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 21, Locklear allegedly broke into a camping trailer on Billy Covington Road, damaging the door to the trailer, and stole a dark blue rolling cooler containing assorted tools, valued at $200, and a 42-inch Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, valued at $500.

On Aug. 26, Locklear allegedly possessed methamphetamine and a meth smoking pipe in a motel room at the Budgetel Inn on West Broad Avenue.

Locklear is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 bond for all the charges. His case was continued by the state on Sept. 10 and is next set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 19.

From the same incident on Aug. 26, both Amy Brigman, 31, of Hamlet, and Lauren Breanna Smith, 29, of Northside Drive, are also charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond, and Brigman is out on bail.

Locklear also has pending charges of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing in district court, as well as breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering and habitual breaking and/or entering in superior court.

He is also charged with several traffic offenses.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Locklear has past felony convictions of receiving stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and/or entering from 2012 and 2014 in Richmond County, for which he spent one year and 1.5 months in prison.

Brigman has a past felony conviction for possession of a schedule II-controlled substance from 2017 in Richmond County, for which she was sentenced to probation, while Smith has two past convictions for misdemeanor school attendance law violation in Richmond County in 2014 and 2017, for which she was sentenced to probation.

